Unlicensed scrap metal dealer fined after pleading guilty to operating illegally
Glen White, of Shelley Avenue, Easington Lane, was also made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from collecting, transferring and selling scrap metal. Peterlee Magistrates Court heard Mr White had received a similar order in the past after being convicted of multiple offences in both County Durham and Northumberland.
His most recent offences took place in the summer of 2023 and came to light during a multi-agency operation to target unlicensed scrap collectors. During a visit to a scrap yard, officers discovered Mr White had visited 14 times between 30 June and 29 August, with bank records revealing he had been paid £8,418.50 for the metal he weighed in. Checks revealed the 38-year-old was unlicensed and had breached the Scrap Metal Dealers Act multiple times, with convictions in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
A Durham County Council spokesperson said: “It’s important that people who transfer scrap metal and other waste materials have the correct licences in place.
“Not only does this provide accountability, but it helps to ensure materials are disposed of correctly, thereby reduce fly-tipping and the damage this causes to our communities and the environment.”