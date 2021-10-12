University chiefs say the institution has been experiencing extensive disruption, with a number of its computer systems out of action.

Bosses say they are working with the police and other organisations to resolve the issue, and hope to have most face-to-face teaching taking place as far as is possible.

The university’s website is down, and the Echo understands staff have been facing difficulties accessing email.

The University of Sunderland has been hit by a suspected cyber attack

It is not the first time a North East university has been hit by a cyber attack, with both Northumbria and Newcastle targeted in 2020.

The latter was the victim of a ransomware attack, understood to have taken weeks to fully resolve.

A spokesperson for the University of Sunderland, said: "The University has been experiencing extensive IT disruption issues which have all the hallmarks of a cyber-attack.

“We are now working with a number of agencies, including the police, to find out what has happened and the extent of the problems.

"The university would like to reassure staff and students that we were able to respond quickly to the situation.

"However, a number of our IT services are not currently operating. We intend, though, to maintain face-to-face teaching as far as possible.”

The university is working to reassure staff and students while it works to tackle the problem.

The spokesperson added: "We will continue to update staff and students on the situation through various platforms that remain accessible.

"We take the security of our systems extremely seriously and will work to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."