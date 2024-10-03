Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An unlicensed driver who caused serious injuries to two women when he sped through a red light in a bid to get away from the police has kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Gales. | Northumbria Police

Officers started following Jamie Gales' VW Golf after it showed up as uninsured and they saw him travelling at around twice the 30mph speed limit on Queen Alexandra Road in Sunderland in February 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he ignored the blue lights and sirens and went through a red light at the Barnes Gyratory junction, which is blind on approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court: "It wasn't until the Golf was passing the red light that the officer behind saw another vehicle, a Renault Clio, approach the junction from the right. The Clio had a green light.

"The Golf drove into the side of the front left passenger side of the Clio causing it, the Clio, to go through two sets of metal railings protecting the pedestrian crossing, completely unearthing one from the ground."

The court heard the front seat passenger in the Clio was left sitting "motionless, with blood coming from her head".

She needed seven stitches to a wound to her head, had whiplash and blurred sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A female back seat passenger suffered a fractured collarbone.

The court heard the driver of the Clio was found to be over the limit and convicted of drink driving but Mr Hopkins said the man had been within the speed limit and driving "normally" before the smash.

Gales, 32, of Branston Street, Sunderland, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Andrew Walker, defending, said: "It has been two years and eight months since he was arrested. He could have been charged the following day but wasn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been able to demonstrate he can stay out of trouble for literally years and can not only seek employment but obtain paid work."

Mr Walker said Gales, a dad of six, wants to work to contribute towards his family.

Judge Julie Clemitson said Gales was fortunate the injuries he caused were not more serious and added: "It doesn't bear thinking about the potential consequences of that decision to go through that red light.

"I suspect you have thought about those possible consequences every day since."

Judge Clemitson said she accepted Gales has a high level of remorse and sentenced him to 20 months, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work and a £750 fine.