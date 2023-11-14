Two women fined after rubbish was dumped in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fly-tipped waste left positioned against the rear of an address in Tower Street. Picture issued by Sunderland City Council.

Two women who failed to comply with fly-tipping investigations have been fined in court.

Helen Dryden, of Carley Road, Southwick, was first contacted by an officer from Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team back in February, after 15 bags of rubbish were found dumped in the rear lane between Carley Road and Edward Burdis Street.

During a search of the waste, officers found evidence linking the waste to Ms Dryden, and a check of council tax records confirmed that she lived at an address in Carley Road.

Fly-tipped waste in the rear lane between Carley Road and Edward Burdis Street. Picture c/o Sunderland City Council.

Demi Leigh Bell of Hendon Burn Avenue, Hendon, was contacted by officers in April as part of an investigation into a pile of fly-tipped furniture, children’s toys, and loose household waste which had been left positioned against the rear of an address in Tower Street.

Dryden and Bell were each served with notices under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, requiring them to attend interviews to assist with the investigations.

Neither attended their interview, and both were referred for legal proceedings for failing to comply with the notice.

Helen Dryden failed to attend a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 8, but magistrates found her guilty in her absence and she was fined £1100.

In addition, she was ordered to pay £485 costs and £151.21 compensation, resulting in a total financial penalty of over £1700.

Demi Leigh Bell also failed to attend a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 8, and was found guilty in her absence. She was fined £1100 and ordered to pay £485 costs and £210.81 compensation, resulting in a total financial penalty of £1795.81.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Sunderland City Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City, said: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and littering, which can spoil the look and feel our neighbourhoods.

"Where residents are found to be fly-tipping, or failing to co-operate with our investigations, we can and will take enforcement action against them."

The council said revenue generated from fixed penalty notices, and the costs and compensation awarded by the courts, is reinvested into the service and goes towards the costs of cleaning up litter and fly-tipping, keeping highways clean, and enforcement against littering, graffiti and fly-posting.