Two suspicious vehicle fires reported in Sunderland happen within an hour of each other
The two vehicle fires on Wednesday, October 16 are being treated as suspicious.
On Wednesday, October 16 two vehicle fires were reported to Country Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.
At 8.12pm, a crew from Seaham and Peterlee were called out to a large goods vehicle that had been set alight on the A182 in Hesleden, a jet was used to extinguish the fire on scene.
At 9.23pm, a crew from Peterlee were called out to attend a second small vehicle fire in Ludworth which was extinguished on arrival.
Both incidents are not thought to be linked but are being treated as suspicious.
Durham Constabulary Phil Innis, Easington District Manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are determined to tackle deliberate fire crime and would ask anyone with any information about these fires to call fire stoppers.”
Contact FIRESTOPPERS on 0800 169 5558 or report online by visiting www.firestoppersreport.co.uk