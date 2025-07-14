Two men charged with kidnap and robbery after a car collided into a care home as the vehicle was chased by the police have been remanded into custody after entering no pleas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men, both aged 21, appeared on Saturday (July 11) at Newcastle Magistrates Court.

The case has been referred to Newcastle Crown Court. Inset, the damage caused to the care home. | National World

On Wednesday night (July 9) at around 9.40pm a blue BMW car collided with Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack following a chase by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle in question had earlier been reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle after a proposed car sale.

Northumbria Police have now reported that the woman involved in the proposed sale was allegedly inside the vehicle when it was driven off before being forcibly removed a short time later.

The two men appeared separately before Magistrates.

Sam Asgari-Tabar was charged with robbery of the BMW 3-series, which he was allegedly test-driving, and kidnap of the woman who was taking him out in the vehicle.

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to one of the care home residents who remains in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No pleas were entered and Asgari-Tabar was remanded into custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on August 11.

Reece Parish, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, was also charged with robbery and kidnap.

Again, no plea was entered.

Magistrates said the case was so serious that it had to be dealt with at the crown court and Parish was also remanded into custody to appear on the same date as his co-accused.

Parish had a number of supporters in public gallery who shouted “we are all with you, take care of yourself, we all love you mate” as he was taken down to the cells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially the emergency services said eight residents required hospital treatment following the collision.

However, on Friday (July 11), Northumbria Police confirmed a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s had died.

Police inquiries into their deaths continue.

Highcliffe Care Home is owned by Avery Healthcare. Following news of the deaths a spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident at our home in Sunderland and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We are committed to supporting our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are immensely grateful for the compassion and professionalism our teams have shown and continue to show.