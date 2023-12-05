Two pints cost Peterlee dad a 17-month driving ban

He gave a breath reading of 63mcg, compared to a legal limit of 35mcg.

A boozy Peterlee dad is starting a 17-month roads' ban after his erratic driving after downing two pints put police on his tail.

Christopher Hall, 32, was pulled over in Newcastle Road, Sunderland, by officers who spotted his dodgy early hours’ motoring.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

A roadside breath test at around 2am on Sunday, November 19, confirmed Hall, of Neville Road, had drunk alcohol at above the legal driving limit.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he then provided positive evidential breath samples at a police station after his arrest.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “Just before 2am, officers saw a vehicle being driven erratically, and they pulled it over.

“The driver cooperated fully with the police. He said he had had a couple of pints. He gave a roadside breath test which was failed.

“He is a little under twice the limit. He has no previous convictions. It’s a disqualification of between 17 and 22 months but probably at the lower end.”

Hall pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol. He gave a reading of 63mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Nick Moore, defending, said: “He’s unfit and unable to work. He’d only had a couple of pints. He cooperated fully with the police.

“He does lose his good character today. He hasn’t driven very far, only about two miles.

“I ask you to deal with him by way of a financial penalty and a ban as low as possible. There are no aggravating factors, it is what it is.”

Magistrates also fined Hall £120 and he must pay £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.