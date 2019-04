Police have the roads sealed off following a crash in Sunderland between a car and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the car were both taken to hospital following the incident at around 7pm this evening.

The road was closed in all directions following the collision.

Police have been on the scene at Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland, since the collision.

Hewitt Avenue remains closed in both directions and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road are also closed.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area where possible.