Two people cut from wreckage after serious crash involving a van and car on the A1(M)
Two people had to be cut free from a crash wreckage and a third was also taken to hospital after a serious crash between a car and a van on the A1(M).
Durham Constabulary closed off the southbound side of the motorway between junction 59 at Newton Aycliffe and junction 58 at Burtree Gate for around an hour following the collision at 10.15pm yesterday, Friday, August 1.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service cut free two people after it sent three appliances from its stations in Darlington and Newton Aycliffe, along with a special rescue unit, to the scene.
The North East Ambulance Service sent four double-crewed ambulances to the incident, as well as a rapid response paramedic and a doctor in the Great North Air Ambulance’s (GNAA) car.
Two men were taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital suffering from chest and back pain.
A third patient was accompanied by the GNAA doctor to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Crash investigators are now asking for others who saw what happened in the “serious collision” to get in touch.
A force spokesperson said: “It is understood the collision involved a white Ford Transit Enterprise hire van and a silver Toyota Auris car.
“Durham Constabulary would like to speak with any witnesses that saw the collision or the vehicles being driven beforehand, and in particular if anyone has any dashcam footage, even if it does not show the collision itself.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting reference DHM-02082019-0556.”