Northumbria Police officers in Easington Lane carried out a string of afternoon raids on Friday, March 10.

A warrant in Store Terrace £3,000 in cash and items believed to be linked to illegal drug use seized.

More raids

Cash was among the items seized

A 31-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of concealing criminal property have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Officers carried out two further raids at properties on Brick Garth, recovering more drugs paraphernalia, mobile phones and a machete from the first, and a stolen motorcycle and quad bike from the second.

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood said the operation had been part of ongoing action against suspected criminality and thanked the public for their support: “This latest activity is just another example of the continued work being carried out across the Force to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime,” he said.

“Our officers will continue to act on intelligence received, taking a proactive approach to keep our communities free from illicit substances and harm.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in last week’s activity, including the public who continue to support us by passing on vital information about suspected criminality in their area.

‘We will continue to work with our partners ‘

“No-one wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and it often can lead to a range of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence – so we would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us as soon as possible.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your community, or have any information about local crime, you can report it using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria force website or by calling 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.

