Two more suspects face attempted murder and firearms charges after Horden tanning salon is rammed
Three more people have been charged in connection with an attempted murder inquiry after a tanning salon was allegedly rammed by a vehicle.
Gunfire was also said to have been heard during the incident at Amara’s Golden Glow, in Fifth Street, Horden, on Sunday, January 8, at around 7.55pm.
Peterlee Police have now said in a statement: “Although significant damage was caused to the property, officers are not aware of any injuries.
“Thirty-one-year-old James Stephenson, of Leazes Rise, Peterlee, was charged on Sunday, January 15, with attempted murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.
“This week, 26-year-old Connor Ellison, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, and 31-year-old Jonathan Miller, of Jude Place, Peterlee, were both also charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.
“Forty-seven-year-old Wayne Griffin, of North Avenue, Horden, was also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.
“All four men have been remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court in February.”