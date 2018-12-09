Two men to appear in court on robbery charge after woman pulled out of car in Washington

Two men are to appear in court after a woman was pulled out of her car in Washington.

Northumbria Police said that, shortly after 11.20pm on Friday, a woman in a blue Vauxhall was approached at a set of traffic lights by two pedestrians before she was then pulled out of her car and the men drove off.

The woman suffered leg injuries after trying to stop the men from driving away. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car was found three hours later, and two men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

On the same night, a few minutes earlier, police also received a report of an attempted robbery at the Mill House roundabout, Washington.

A woman in a vehicle was approached by two men who tried to get inside the car. The woman, who was shaken but uninjured, managed to drive off.

Danny McGuire, 29, of Shelley Avenue, Washington, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, theft, assault, dangerous driving, failure to stop following an accident, failure to report an accident, failure to provide specimen for analysis and driving otherwise than in accordance with licence

Bryan Devonport, 32, of Longhirst, Gateshead has been charged with robbery, theft, common assault and assaulting a PC during execution of duty

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Richardson, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was an incredibly upsetting ordeal for the victim, who was hospitalised as a result of this incident.

"We have taken swift and robust action which reflects the severity of the report, and we have spoken to a number of individuals over the weekend as part of our enquiries.

"Two men have now been charged with robbery and they are due to appear before the courts.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who have come forward with information to help the ongoing investigation, as well as reassure members of the public that this kind of incident is incredibly rare – and not something we take lightly.

"Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to contact police."

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1212 071218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.