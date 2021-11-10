Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Sunderland shop robberies

Jordan Hutchinson, 20, of Lewis Crescent, Sunderland has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery and Conor Bates, 23, of Derwentwater Road, Gateshead, has been charged with robbery after two Sunderland shops were targeted overnight earlier this week.

Officers were called at 7.20pm on Monday, November 9 to a report of an attempted robbery at Mills Newsagents on Cairnside South, East Herrington.

It was reported that two males entered the store, with one approaching the till and asking for a bank note to be changed into coins before he brandished a bladed article and demanded more money, while a second male waited near the doorway.

Officer have arrested three men in connection with two suspected armed robberies in Sunderland.

Police say the shop worker challenged the offenders who made off empty-handed.

Officers then received a report of a similar incident at the Co-op on Northmoor Road at around 10pm where one suspect allegedly demanded money from the till and threatened a member of staff with a bladed article, while a second male waited in the doorway.

The duo then made off on foot in possession of stolen cash towards the Farringdon area.

Detective Inspector Andy Richardson, of Northumbria Police, said: “As a Force, we are committed to ensuring effective justice is brought against perpetrators and I would like to reassure everyone in our city that anyone found to be involved in serious and violent crime will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

Both men are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today (Friday, November 12).

