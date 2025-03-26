Two men who used a stranger's head "like a football" in a vicious city centre assault have been put behind bars.

The victim had been out socialising in Sunderland and his next recollection was waking up in the city's hospital with head pain resulting from multiple facial fractures.

Andrei Marius Ciprian (left) and Valentin Corneanu (right). | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police attended the Park Lane area in the early hours of October 20 the injured man, who was bleeding from the ear and had extensive facial injuries and was being treated by paramedics.

CCTV operators directed officers to attackers Andrei Marius Ciprian and Valentin Corneanu, who were arrested nearby.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court CCTV footage showed the two men in conversation with the victim outside the Railway Club.

Andrei then hit the victim in the back of the head twice and caused him to stumble. The injured man hit back once but Corneanu then joined in knocked him to the ground, where he lay "limp and unresponsive".

Mr Pallister added: "Both defendants then began to repeatedly punch and kick the head of the complainant, with Corneanu stamping on his head.

"During the assault it is clear he was unconscious as he was not reacting to the repeated kicks, stamps and punches."

The court heard there were at least 20 kicks to his head during the 30 second attack.

The man needed surgery and had fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone, nose and two to his jaw.

Mr Pallister said: "He has not watched the footage of the assault but has been told his head was used almost like a football."

In an impact statement he said his sense of safety and security has been shattered by what happened and he barely leaves the house.

He added: "I fear for my safety and that of others. The knowledge that someone can do that to another person sickens me."

Andrei, 20, and Corneanu, 22, both of no fixed address, both admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and both had the assistance of a Romanian interpreter at the sentence hearing.

Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced them each to 34 months behind bars.

Judge Scott said the violence used was "vicious" and added: "In his victim statement he describes his head being kicked like a football. He's absolutely right.

"You had no regard for him whatsoever."

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending Andrei, said: "He has described himself as a disgrace in relation to this incident."

Corneanu, who represented himself, said: "I have admitted everything I have done and I am really sorry for what I have done."

The court heard the defendants have no previous convictions.