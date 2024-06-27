Two men jailed after knifepoint robbery at takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the robbers threatened to ‘chop’ staff with the knife.

Two men have been jailed after staging a knifepoint robbery at a takeaway in Peterlee.

Newton Aycliffe Court heard how on February 15 Brian Stevenson entered the Beverley Way Chop Suey House armed with an eight inch knife, with which he threatened to ‘chop’ staff if they refused to give him money.

Stephen Ambler and Brian Stevenson. | Durham Constabulary.

His accomplice Stephen Ambler remained outside the store as a lookout, while Stevenson resorted to grabbing the till and fleeing the scene.

The duo made off with £300 in cash, but were arrested a few days later.

Stevenson, 36, of Derwent Terrace, South Hetton, entered an early guilty plea.

He was handed a five-year prison sentence and a ten-year restraining order against the victim.

Ambler, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, pleaded not guilty and went to trial, but was found guilty by a jury within an hour.

The 45-year-old was given a six-year prison sentence and ten-year restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Wild from Durham Constabulary said: “This was a particularly aggressive incident which left the victims understandably shaken.