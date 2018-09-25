Two men face trial over alleged stabbing in Sunderland's Hylton Road

Two men have appeared in court and denied charges in relation to an alleged city stabbing attack.

Police had received a report about a man being assaulted on Hylton Road in Sunderland in the early hours of August 25.



Officers attended the scene and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

Kyle Dixon, 23, of Warwick Street, Sunderland, and Mark Roberts, 31, of Guildford Street, Sunderland, have appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, via video link to HMP Holme House, and denied charges in relation to the incident.



They both pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of wounding with intent.



Dixon denied having an offensive weapon, namely a metal chain, on Hylton Road.



Roberts denied having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on Hylton Road.



The men now face trial by a jury on February 4 next year.



Both of them were remanded in custody.