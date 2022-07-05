Loading...

Two men deny murder of Sunderland teenager Kieran Williams

Two men accused of the murder of a teenager who had been missing for six weeks have both denied the charge.

By Karon Kelly
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:05 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ben Cook, 19, and Louis Michael Hackett, also 19, are accused of killing Kieran Williams.

The 18-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Sunderland on Monday, April 18, and his body was found in the Pallion area of the city, near the Northern Spire Bridge, on Thursday, June 2, after extensive police searches.

Cook and Hackett appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via video link to prison.

Kieran Williams.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

A trial, which could last ten days, is due to start on October 31.

No bail applications were made during the hearing.

Cook, of Fordfield Road, and Hackett of Fordenbridge Square, both Ford Estate, Sunderland, were remanded in custody.