Two men deny murder of Sunderland teenager Kieran Williams

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Cook, 19, and Louis Michael Hackett, also 19, are accused of killing Kieran Williams.

The 18-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Sunderland on Monday, April 18, and his body was found in the Pallion area of the city, near the Northern Spire Bridge, on Thursday, June 2, after extensive police searches.

Cook and Hackett appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via video link to prison.

Kieran Williams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

A trial, which could last ten days, is due to start on October 31.

No bail applications were made during the hearing.