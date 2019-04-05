Two men deny murder of Gavin Moon after dad found dead in Washington flat

Two men have now denied the murder of a dad who was found dead in a flat.

Luc Barker, 28, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are both charged with killing Gavin Moon in an attack in January.

Gavin Moon.

The body of Mr Moon, a 31-year-old dad from Washington, was found in a Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, January 8.

He had suffered a fatal stab wound.

At Newcastle Crown Court at a previous hearing Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, was not asked to enter a plea at that stage.

Police in Trafalgar Road investigating Gavin Moon's death.

But at the same court today, where both men appeared via video link to prison, Goldmith also pleaded not guilty to murder.

A further, pre-trial hearing on May 10.

A trial, which could take ten days, has been listed on June 18.

Judge Paul Sloan QC remanded both men in custody in the meantime.