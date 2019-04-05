Two men deny murder of Gavin Moon after dad found dead in Washington flat

Two men have now denied the murder of a dad who was found dead in a flat.
Luc Barker, 28, and Brian Goldsmith, 47, are both charged with killing Gavin Moon in an attack in January.
The body of Mr Moon, a 31-year-old dad from Washington, was found in a Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, January 8.
He had suffered a fatal stab wound.
At Newcastle Crown Court at a previous hearing Barker, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.
Goldsmith, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, was not asked to enter a plea at that stage.
But at the same court today, where both men appeared via video link to prison, Goldmith also pleaded not guilty to murder.
A further, pre-trial hearing on May 10.
A trial, which could take ten days, has been listed on June 18.
Judge Paul Sloan QC remanded both men in custody in the meantime.