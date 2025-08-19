Two men convicted after BMW collided with Sunderland care home

Two men have been warned they face jail sentences after the BMW they were in came off the road and crashed into Highcliffe Care Home.

The collision took place on Wednesday July 9 at around 9.40pm when the car was being pursued by the police.

Reece Parish (left) and Sam Asgari-Tabar. | NP

Following the collision eight people were taken to hospital and two two elderly residents passed away soon after the incident, although Northumbria Police have confirmed no criminal proceedings are being brought in relation to the deaths of the two care home residents.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, 21, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, was arrested and at Newcastle Crown Court last week pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and robbery.

At the same court today (August 19) Reece Parish, also 21, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery.

The gaping hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home following the collision. | Neil Fatkin

During the hearing, Chrisopher Knox, defending Parish, said: "My client wants it to be clearly understood he's very regretful and apologetic about this matter."

Both men will be sentenced on October 17 and have been remanded in custody.

Judge Robert Spragg ordered pre sentence reports to be prepared before the next hearing and told the men: "You have both very sensibly pleaded guilty and you will get credit for that from the sentencing judge in due course.

"I am adjourning the case for the preparation of pre-sentence reports about you both. That doesn't mean the court has decided anything at this stage.

"All sentencing options will be open to the sentencing judge, which will include immediate custodial penalties.

"It is in your interest to co-operate with the preparation of the reports. Sentencing will take place on October 17 and you will both remain in custody in the meantime. Any time you have spent in custody does count automatically towards any sentence."

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, added: “This was a shocking incident in one of our communities – the actions of both men that night were incredibly reckless.

“I am pleased the swift and diligent work of all involved in our investigation left them with no choice but to admit their guilt at court.”

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.