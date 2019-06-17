Two men have now been charged following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterlee last weekend.

The incident occurred at the Simply Food & Drink Store, in York Road, Peterlee, shortly after 8pm last Sunday night (June 9).

Anthony Wood, 48, of Trimdon Station has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, burglary and dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody.

Marc Wood, 34, of Jude Place, Peterlee appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court last week charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and theft from a shop.

Detective Sergeant Marco Fantin, of Peterlee CID moved to reassure members of the community that this was an isolated incident in which nobody was hurt.