Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged after the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree on Hadrian’s Wall.

An investigation has been under way since the landmark tree - which found worldwide fame as a location for 1991 blockbuster Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves - was cut down last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men have been charged with criminal damage in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon, Tuesday, April 30 two men from Carlisle – aged 38 and 31 – have been charged with criminal damage to the tree.

They have both also been charged with criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and are due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

The men were originally arrested last October in connection with the incident and had been on bail since that date.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, the Senior Investigation Officer in the case, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers at Sycamore Gap the day after the tree was cut down

“As a result of those enquiries, two men have now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, howeve,r we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.

“We would further ask that anyone with information, who has not already come forward, contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230928-0295.”

Gary Fothergill, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s North East’s Complex Casework Unit, urged people not to speculate about the case: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on 15 May 2024.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.