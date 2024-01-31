Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of various offences after a police raid.

A warrant was executed in West Boldon this morning

Northumbria Police executed a warrant at an address in West Boldon early today, Wednesday, January 31.

Two men – aged 40 and 39 – were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, suspicion of causing harassment with a fear of violence and on suspicion of money laundering.

The men are currently in police custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.