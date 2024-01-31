Two arrests after police raid address in West Boldon
Officers executed a warrant early today.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of various offences after a police raid.
Northumbria Police executed a warrant at an address in West Boldon early today, Wednesday, January 31.
Two men – aged 40 and 39 – were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, suspicion of causing harassment with a fear of violence and on suspicion of money laundering.
The men are currently in police custody as enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.
In an emergency situation, or if a crime is taking place, call 999 immediately.