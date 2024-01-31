News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Two arrests after police raid address in West Boldon

Officers executed a warrant early today.

By Kevin Clark
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of various offences after a police raid.

A warrant was executed in West Boldon this morningA warrant was executed in West Boldon this morning
A warrant was executed in West Boldon this morning

Northumbria Police executed a warrant at an address in West Boldon early today, Wednesday, January 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men – aged 40 and 39 – were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, suspicion of causing harassment with a fear of violence and on suspicion of money laundering.

The men are currently in police custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.

In an emergency situation, or if a crime is taking place, call 999 immediately.

Related topics:Police