Green Terrace incident in Sunderland city centre: Two men arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit GBH after 'large' fight
A man was taken to hospital with a head injury and two people have been arrested after a large fight broke out in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 8.
The incident took place in the Green Terrace area of the city.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2am on Saturday (June 8), we received a report of a fight ongoing between a large group of people in the Green Terrace area of Sunderland city centre.
“Emergency services attended and found a number of people injured, including one man who had suffered injuries to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A full investigation has been launched into the disturbance.
“Two men – both aged 20 – have since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
“They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘report a crime’ page of their website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20240608-0083.