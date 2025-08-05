Two men arrested after police discover crack cocaine and two axes hidden in car

Two men have been arrested after police found 23 wraps of cocaine and weapons including an axe inside the vehicle they were found slumped in.

The arrests were made after Northumbria Police received a call from a member of the public reporting two men slumped inside a vehicle on Caroline Street in Hetton-le-Hole.

The two men were arrested in Hetton-le-Hole. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers were quick to the scene where it was believed the pair were highly intoxicated.

“A search of the car revealed 23 wraps of crack cocaine, hidden inside a kinder egg, as well as a larger parcel of crack cocaine, over £1,400 in cash, and a Nokia style burner phone.

“Two axes and a flick knife were also discovered hidden down the sides of the seats. Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicions of being in possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

“The driver of the car was also arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst unfit.”