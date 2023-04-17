Two men arrested after armed police swoop on vehicle in Sunderland city centre

The operation took place close to the St Mary’s Way car park this afternoon, Monday, April 17.

The west-bound side of the dual carriageway was closed by a number of marked and unmarked police vehicles which had apparently boxed in a white van..

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the operation had come after a reported sighting of a wanted suspect and confirmed there had been two arrests.

Armed officers at the scene

“At about 2.30pm today, Monday, we received information about a possible sighting of an outstanding wanted suspect,” he said.

“Officers were deployed to the area and located a vehicle of interest that was travelling in Sunderland city centre.

“The car was subsequently pulled over in the St Mary’s Way area and two male occupants were subsequently placed under arrest. They remain in police custody at this time with enquiries ongoing.”

A police car at the scene

A van was stopped

One person is arrested

Armed police surround the vehicle

Several armed officers

Police vehicles surround a van

Several police vehicles were involved