News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
7 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Two men arrested after armed police swoop on vehicle in Sunderland city centre

Two men have been arrested after armed police stopped a vehicle in Sunderland city centre.

By Kevin Clark
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

The operation took place close to the St Mary’s Way car park this afternoon, Monday, April 17.

The west-bound side of the dual carriageway was closed by a number of marked and unmarked police vehicles which had apparently boxed in a white van..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the operation had come after a reported sighting of a wanted suspect and confirmed there had been two arrests.

Armed officers at the sceneArmed officers at the scene
Armed officers at the scene
Most Popular

“At about 2.30pm today, Monday, we received information about a possible sighting of an outstanding wanted suspect,” he said.

“Officers were deployed to the area and located a vehicle of interest that was travelling in Sunderland city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The car was subsequently pulled over in the St Mary’s Way area and two male occupants were subsequently placed under arrest. They remain in police custody at this time with enquiries ongoing.”

Read More
Police 'keeping an open mind' on possible connection between arson attacks on ve...
A police car at the sceneA police car at the scene
A police car at the scene
A van was stoppedA van was stopped
A van was stopped
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One person is arrestedOne person is arrested
One person is arrested
Armed police surround the vehicleArmed police surround the vehicle
Armed police surround the vehicle
Several armed officersSeveral armed officers
Several armed officers
Police vehicles surround a vanPolice vehicles surround a van
Police vehicles surround a van
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Several police vehicles were involvedSeveral police vehicles were involved
Several police vehicles were involved
Two armed officersTwo armed officers
Two armed officers