Two men appear in court charged with robbery in Sunderland city centre
Two men have appeared in court in connection with an alleged robbery in Sunderland city centre on Tuesday evening.
Alexander Reeves, 33, of Falmouth Road, Ford Estate, and Nathan Ewart, 30, of High Street East, both Sunderland, are each accused of three offences.
They are charged with robbery, attempted robbery and assault with intent to rob.
The case has been adjourned and the case will be heard before a crown court judge next month.
Their arrests follow an allegation that two men and a woman were injured and had money stolen.
Northumbria Police officers were called to Vine Place on Tuesday evening (August 10).
Neither defendant entered pleas to any of the charges when they appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
No application for bail was made by representatives of either defendant and both men were remanded in custody until their next appearance.
Both defendants will appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, September 9.