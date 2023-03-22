Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested after the incident in the Handley Street area on the morning of Sunday, March 19, in which a delivery driver sadly died.

Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were both charged with manslaughter and theft on March 21, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

Police tape at the scene in Horden.