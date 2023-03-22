News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Two men appear in court charged with manslaughter after delivery driver's death in Horden at the weekend

Two men have appeared in court charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.

By Kevin Clark
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT- 1 min read

Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested after the incident in the Handley Street area on the morning of Sunday, March 19, in which a delivery driver sadly died.

Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were both charged with manslaughter and theft on March 21, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

Police tape at the scene in Horden.
Police tape at the scene in Horden.
Police tape at the scene in Horden.
Most Popular

The pair appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on March 22 and were remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on April 19. No pleas were entered.