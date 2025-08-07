Two men admit affray after public brawl in Sunderland city centre

A court has heard how two men got involved in a city centre street fight after a bout of public "shadow boxing" turned serious.

Michael Slee and Aarron McKenzie had been "messing about" in a Sunderland back alley after drinking last November (2024) but trouble flared after one of them got knocked onto his back and other people became involved.

Newcastle Crown Court heard it ended up with a total of three men and one woman brawling in the busy streets at 4pm, in front of shocked passers-by.

Slee, 43, of Wraith Terrace Ryhope Sunderland, and McKenzie, 36, of Ridley Street Sunderland, both admitted affray.

The court heard both suffered injuries during the violence and were bleeding when the police arrived.

Jason Smith, defending Slee, told the court it was a "grossly stupid offence" and added: "In the back alley it seem to start by the pair of them messing about, shadow boxing each other.

"Unfortunately Mr McKenzie knocks Mr Slee backwards onto his backside. That seems to prompt others to become involved."

Nicholas Lane, defending McKenzie, said: "He accepts his behaviour was unacceptable, unedifying and accepts those going about their business in the city centre of Sunderland should be able to do so without coming across this kind of behaviour and would apologise through me for the upset he has caused."

The court heard since the offence both men, who have previous convictions, have stayed out of trouble and taken positive steps to change their lives significantly.

Judge Sarah Mallett told the court: "On November 23 at 4pm police were called to a fight between a group of individuals in Sunderland city centre, three men and one woman were involved.

"On their arrival they saw you both having sustained some injuries during that fight."

Judge Mallett said the violence started in a relatively secluded lane but spread into a busy area and added: "There could easily have been families, children, witnessing that and it's very frightening."

Judge Mallett deferred Slee's sentence for six months to give him a chance to prove he can continue to rehabilitate himself.

McKenzie was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 12 months, with a four month night time curfew.