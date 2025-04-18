Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two limited edition designer watches worth over £4,000 have reportedly been stolen from a shop in the Bridges shopping centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, February 17, police received a report of theft at a premises in The Bridges shopping centre, Sunderland.

Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that shortly before 4.30pm, a man entered the store requesting to view two Tag Heuer limited edition Red Bull racing watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man took the watches from the counter and fled from the store in an unknown direction.

The two watches which have been reported stolen. | NP

“Enquiries are ongoing and we have today released images of a man we’d like to speak to.

“The man pictured was believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information that could assist ongoing enquiries.

“The watches in question are very distinct in appearance and anyone who may have information about them should contact Northumbria Police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man or anyone who recognises him are urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media or by using report forms functions on their website.

You can also call 101and quote reference number: 018659K/25.