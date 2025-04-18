Two limited edition Tag Heuer watches worth over £4,000 reportedly stolen from the Bridges shopping centre

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:55 BST
Two limited edition designer watches worth over £4,000 have reportedly been stolen from a shop in the Bridges shopping centre.

On Monday, February 17, police received a report of theft at a premises in The Bridges shopping centre, Sunderland.

Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident.
Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that shortly before 4.30pm, a man entered the store requesting to view two Tag Heuer limited edition Red Bull racing watches.

“The man took the watches from the counter and fled from the store in an unknown direction.

The two watches which have been reported stolen.
The two watches which have been reported stolen. | NP

“Enquiries are ongoing and we have today released images of a man we’d like to speak to.

“The man pictured was believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information that could assist ongoing enquiries.

“The watches in question are very distinct in appearance and anyone who may have information about them should contact Northumbria Police.”

The man or anyone who recognises him are urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media or by using report forms functions on their website.

You can also call 101and quote reference number: 018659K/25.

