Benjamin Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, were convicted of killing the 42-year-old in Jutland Street, Prestone, in June 2022.

Robert Cross aka Brown, 34, has been found guilty of manslaughter. A fourth person, Kerry-Ann Metcalf, 39, was found guilty of assisting offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours of June 17 police received a call from an address on Driscoll Street in the Deepdale area of Preston.

Lee Dawson, who was living in Sunderland at the time of his killing. Picture: Lancashire Police

When officers, attended they spoke with Andrew Wilcock and Benjamin Bibby outside the address and those inside. They asked Lee Dawson to leave the house, which he did so with another man.

A short time later North West Ambulance Service contacted Lancashire Police reporting Lee Dawson had been stabbed.

He was on Jutland Street in Deepdale with significant stab wounds and was nonresponsive. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 4am. A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound through his lung.

CCTV footage captured Bibby and Wilcock attacking Mr Dawson on Holstein Street.

The scene of the murder.

A short time later Robert Cross arrived on the street and joined in with the attack. Bibby and Cross chased Mr Dawson down the street and Wilcock followed behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the junction of East Street and Jutland Street Mr Dawson fell to the ground as the men continued to attack him. He staggered on to Jutland Street where he fell to the ground, where he was found

The CCTV also captured Kerry-Ann Metcalfe a short distance from the scene, she poured a liquid bottle on to the hands of Cross to clean them before leaving the area.

Following a three-week trial Benjamin Bibby and Andrew Wilcock were found guilty of murder and had previously admitted possession of a bladed article. Robert Cross was convicted of manslaughter and Kerry-Ann Metcalf was found guilty of assisting them.

During the trial, the jury had heard Mr Dawson, who was living in Sunderland, had returned to his home town of Preston to attend the funeral of a close friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Kehoe, Senior Crown Advocate for CPS North West said: “The men carried out a brutal attack on Lee Dawson and did not stop when he was on the floor and unable to defend himself.

“We presented CCTV and forensic evidence to the jury which proved the guilt of the men and woman involved.