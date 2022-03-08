Kenneth Hunter and his associate William Trott were jailed for a combined total of 14 years in May 2020 after a long-running police investigation that identified them as central figures in a plot to supply cocaine and amphetamine.

Police uncovered the pair’s drug empire when disqualified driver Trott was caught behind the wheel of a car in Shiney Row.

A search of his home followed the arrest where detective discovered two kilos of cocaine and 12 kilos of amphetamine.

Kenneth Hunter (left) and William Trott were both jailed in May 2020.

Hunter was later arrested and during a search of his home, officers found a receipt for a £19,500 speedboat which was quickly tracked down and seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, along with several other vehicles.

Following their sentencing, an investigation into their finances was launched and in 2022, two hearing rules that both men had significantly benefited from their crimes.

On February 11, Trott, formerly of Hedworth Terrace, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where a judge issued a benefit order totalling £77,940 with £3,470 set as the available amount.

Hunter, formerly of St Paul’s Drive in Houghton, appeared on February 25 and was issued with a benefit order of £241,653 with £24,800 set as the available amount.

Hunter had a speedboat seized by police during their investigation.

It also means that whenever they come into money in the future, their benefit orders will be revisited until the amounts are paid in full.

Detective Sergeant Amber Renton from Northumbria Police’s Crime department commented that “crime does not pay” and hopes it will send a strong message to others.

She said: “As part of our commitment to tackling serous and organised crime as part of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to pursue offenders after they’ve been convicted to make sure they are stripped of any ill-gotten gains under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detectives discovered two kilos of cocaine and 12 kilos of amphetamine.

“This result sends a strong and clear message to those involved in drug supply - crime does not pay.

“I hope this shows our hardworking communities that those breaking the law and living in big houses, driving expensive cars or funnelling cash made in illicit ways will not get away with it.”

Cars were also seized from Hunter under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Both men were identified as central figures in a plot to supply Class A drugs across Sunderland.

