Two drug dealers who supplied cocaine across Sunderland ordered to pay back more than £300,000
Two drug dealers who were jailed in 2020 for supplying cocaine across Wearside have been ordered to pay back more than £300,000.
Kenneth Hunter and his associate William Trott were jailed for a combined total of 14 years in May 2020 after a long-running police investigation that identified them as central figures in a plot to supply cocaine and amphetamine.
Police uncovered the pair’s drug empire when disqualified driver Trott was caught behind the wheel of a car in Shiney Row.
A search of his home followed the arrest where detective discovered two kilos of cocaine and 12 kilos of amphetamine.
Hunter was later arrested and during a search of his home, officers found a receipt for a £19,500 speedboat which was quickly tracked down and seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, along with several other vehicles.
Following their sentencing, an investigation into their finances was launched and in 2022, two hearing rules that both men had significantly benefited from their crimes.
On February 11, Trott, formerly of Hedworth Terrace, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where a judge issued a benefit order totalling £77,940 with £3,470 set as the available amount.
Hunter, formerly of St Paul’s Drive in Houghton, appeared on February 25 and was issued with a benefit order of £241,653 with £24,800 set as the available amount.
The rulings mean that Trott was must pay the available amount immediately and Hunter must pay within three months.
It also means that whenever they come into money in the future, their benefit orders will be revisited until the amounts are paid in full.
Detective Sergeant Amber Renton from Northumbria Police’s Crime department commented that “crime does not pay” and hopes it will send a strong message to others.
She said: “As part of our commitment to tackling serous and organised crime as part of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to pursue offenders after they’ve been convicted to make sure they are stripped of any ill-gotten gains under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
“This result sends a strong and clear message to those involved in drug supply - crime does not pay.
“I hope this shows our hardworking communities that those breaking the law and living in big houses, driving expensive cars or funnelling cash made in illicit ways will not get away with it.”