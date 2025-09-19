Two burglars raided a family home during an overnight crime 'spree'
Lee Cook and Stephen Mitchinson "ransacked" the house and were caught sitting in the owner's car when he went to investigate what was going on in the early hours of May 2.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair had already tried to get into other homes and cars in the same street in Gateshead before they were collared.
Cook, 46, of Milling Court, Gateshead and Mitchinson, 51, of Gairlock Drive, Washington, both admitted burglary, two attempted burglaries, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and four charges of vehicle interference.
Prosecutor Zack Fixter told the court that the burglary victim had been asleep in bed when he was disturbed by a noise and found the downstairs of his home "ransacked" with items, including his television, missing.
He went outside and saw the two raiders sitting in his car, along with possessions that had been taken from his house.
The victim said in an impact statement he felt "deeply violated".
Other residents reported that their homes and vehicles had also been targeted.
Mr Fixter said the offences were a "spree" and added: "This was an attempt to get into as many vehicles and properties as possible."
Mr Recorder Mark McKone KC sentenced both burglars to 32 months behind bars and said: "The public are scared of night time house burglars and they rightly expect burglars to be punished severely.
"The message must go out that if people break into family homes at night or in the early hours of the morning it is just too serious to avoid a prison sentence."
Recorder McKone added: "I do acknowledge there is a good side to both of you as well."
Shaun Routledge, defending, said Cook is remorseful for the offending, which was "impulsive" and had a difficult upbringing.
Fiona Lamb, defending Mitchinson, said he was homeless at the time and now has caring responsibilities.