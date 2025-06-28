Two arrests as police seize suspected Class A drugs in a County Durham raid

Police have seized suspected Class A drugs in County Durham.

Officers from the Seaham and Easington Neighbourhood Teams executed a warrant at a property on Hill Crescent, in Murton, on Thursday, June 26.

Police arrested a man and a woman, as well as seizing a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

Both have been released on bail while officers continue their inquiries.

Following the raid, officers have revealed that the warrant was a direct result of the local community reporting their concerns to the Force.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “This action was made possible because of information from the local community who care about keeping Murton safe — and we want to hear from more of you.

“If you notice anything suspicious or have concerns about crime in your area, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“Your voice matters and your information could help us take action.”

If you have information about crime in your area, you can contact Durham Constabulary by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

