Two people have been arrested after an incident which left a woman with facial injuries.

Police in Greenwood Road, Grindon. Two people have been arrested after an incident which left a woman needing treatment for facial injuries in the early hours of Thursday. (Pic: UGC)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to Greenwood Road in Grindon in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, July 20, and a victim had been taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just before 3.40am, police received a report of a disturbance on Goodwood Road in Sunderland," she said.

"Officers attended, and a 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

"A man and a woman, aged 45 and 19, were subsequently arrested and remain in police custody.