Two arrests after woman suffers facial injuries in early hours in Sunderland
The victim was taken to hospital.
Two people have been arrested after an incident which left a woman with facial injuries.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to Greenwood Road in Grindon in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, July 20, and a victim had been taken to hospital.
"Just before 3.40am, police received a report of a disturbance on Goodwood Road in Sunderland," she said.
"Officers attended, and a 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
"A man and a woman, aged 45 and 19, were subsequently arrested and remain in police custody.
"Enquires into the incident are ongoing."