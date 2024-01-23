Two arrests after man suffers 'serious facial injuries' in alleged assault outside Cleo's Bar in Sunderland's Park Lane
Police were called last night.
Two men have been arrested after another man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in a Sunderland city centre bar.
A police cordon was in place around Cleo's Bar in Park Lane last night.
Now Northumbria Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A force spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of assault at a premises on Park Lane, in Sunderland city centre.
"Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s was found to have suffered serious facial injuries.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.
"A full investigation is under way and two men – aged 41 and 31 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
"Both men are currently in police custody.
"Anyone with information regarding the incident should use the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240122-1322.”