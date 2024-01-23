Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested after another man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in a Sunderland city centre bar.

A police cordon was in place around Cleo's Bar in Park Lane last night.

Now Northumbria Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A cordon was in place outside Cleo's Bar last night

A force spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of assault at a premises on Park Lane, in Sunderland city centre.

"Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s was found to have suffered serious facial injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

A police cordon in place last night (Pic: Alison Kay)

"A full investigation is under way and two men – aged 41 and 31 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

"Both men are currently in police custody.