Two arrests after man hurt in alleged assault in Derwent Street in Sunderland city centre

Two men have been arrested after another man was allegedly assaulted in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of yesterday.

By Kevin Clark
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:10pm

Police were called to Derwent Street around 5.30am yesterday morning, Sunday, February 26 after reports of an assault and found a man who had been hurt.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed that officers had attended and an investigation into how the man came to be hurt was under way.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being held for interview: “Shortly before 5.30am yesterday, Sunday, police received a report that a man had been assaulted on Derwent Street, in Sunderland city centre,” he said.

The incident happened in Derwent Street
“Emergency services attended and a man was found to have suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Two men, aged 31 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and are currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

