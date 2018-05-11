Two arrested in connection with money laundering and drugs probe after raids on homes

A man and woman have been arrested after warrants were executed in the North East in conjunction with Greater Manchester Police.

A 41-year old man and a 25-year old woman were arrested at an address in the West Rainton area.

A second warrant was executed in the Houghton area.

Durham Constabulary says the pair were believed to be supplying Class A drugs and committing money laundering offences.

Both were taken into custody in Durham City before being transferred to Manchester.

The 41-year-old man has since been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and the woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.