Two arrested in connection with money laundering and drugs probe after raids on homes

The searches in West Rainton and Houghton were carried out by Durham Constabulary in conjunction with Greater Manchester Police.
A man and woman have been arrested after warrants were executed in the North East in conjunction with Greater Manchester Police.

A 41-year old man and a 25-year old woman were arrested at an address in the West Rainton area.

A second warrant was executed in the Houghton area.

Durham Constabulary says the pair were believed to be supplying Class A drugs and committing money laundering offences.

Both were taken into custody in Durham City before being transferred to Manchester.

The 41-year-old man has since been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and the woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.