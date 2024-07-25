Two men arrested after environment officers thwart cruel salmon-poaching operation in River Wear at Washington
The team from Environment Agency carried the operation in the Washington area on Wednesday, July 17, in which two men were arrested at the scene.
The agency said officers’ swift action saw a gill net, which measured over 50 metres in length and two metres in depth, removed to prevent any harm to the river's aquatic life.
The net and other equipment were seized as part of the operation.
A gill net is a type of fishing net that forms a vertical barrier in the water, usually crafted from monofilament nylon.
The nets are specifically designed so that fish become entangled in the mesh, usually by their gills, preventing them from escaping.
The Environment Agency said nets of this nature pose a severe threat to river ecosystems, particularly when left unattended, as they indiscriminately kill a range of fish species and can entangle and kill water mammals and birds.
Officers said the successful operation demonstrates the critical role of fisheries enforcement officers in protecting our rivers and preserving biodiversity.
David Shears, senior fisheries enforcement officer at the Environment Agency in the North East, said: "It is important that we take enforcement action to identify offending and prevent harm from such illegal activity, which has a serious impact on fish stocks.
“Atlantic salmon stocks are becoming increasingly vulnerable and it’s more important than ever to tackle such indiscriminate illegal netting."
“We won’t hesitate to take action to stop illegal fishing and hopefully this will act as a deterrent for anyone thinking of breaking the law.”
If members of the public spot any suspicious activity, Mr Shears said they should report it to the Environment Agency Incident Hotline on 0800 807060