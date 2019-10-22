Two arrested after man suffers serious head injuries in street assault
Two men have been arrested after a man was seriously hurt after being assaulted in the street
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in which the victim was left serious head injuries.
The 32-year-old was punched in the head during the incident, which happened outside Chester’s on Front Street, in Chester-le-Street, at around 3am on Sunday, October 13.
He was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham where he was treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault. One, aged 25, was released under investigation, while the other, aged 22, was released with no further action, pending further enquiries.
Now Durham Constabulary is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about what happened to come forward and assist with the investigation.
PC Paul Gooden, from the force’s Stanley Serious Crime Team, said: “This was an unprovoked assault which has left the victim with serious head injuries.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us. We are also keen to hear from any taxi drivers who may have passed the location at the time of the incident.”
Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 51 of Sunday, October 13.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.