Two arrested after girl, 14, dies at her North East home

By Karon Kelly
Published 14th May 2025, 18:15 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 18:15 BST
Two people have been arrested after the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl at her North East home.

An investigation was launched after the teenager died in Hartlepool, County Durham, on the evening of Monday, May 5.

Cleveland Police said the girl's death is currently being treated as unexplained - with a 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman being arrested in connection with it.

The pair have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The nature of their arrests, or the incident, remain unknown.

A full statement from the force said: "​Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl in Hartlepool on the evening of Monday, May 5.

"The girl sadly passed away at home and her death is being treated as unexplained.

"A 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested in connection with her death and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this difficult time."

