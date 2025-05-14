Two arrested after girl, 14, dies at her North East home

Two arrested after girl, 14, dies at her home in Hartlepool, County Durham
An investigation was launched after the teenager died in Hartlepool, County Durham, on the evening of Monday, May 5.
Cleveland Police said the girl's death is currently being treated as unexplained - with a 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman being arrested in connection with it.
The pair have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
The nature of their arrests, or the incident, remain unknown.
A full statement from the force said: "Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl in Hartlepool on the evening of Monday, May 5.
"The girl sadly passed away at home and her death is being treated as unexplained.
"A 55-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested in connection with her death and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
"Our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends at this difficult time."