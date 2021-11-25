Two arrested after car fails to stop even after losing tyre

The incident, which began in Trimdon in the early hours of Thursday morning, was caught on camera by a Durham Police Road Policing Unit (RPU) vehicle.

The force said in a statement later in the day: “The Mercedes ML failed to stop and was stung three times before losing a front tyre and driving on its rims. It was then boxed in in Deaf Hill.”

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug driving.

A Durham Police image of Thursday morning's pursuit.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after a officer pursuit on foot and was quizzed by police in connection with the discovery of a stolen bank card and drugs.

He is also being questioned about five other offences in the force area and is wanted by police in Northumbria in connection with a domestic incident.

The Durham Police statement continued: “The pair were taken to custody in Peterlee where they remain today.”

