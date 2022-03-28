Two arrested after car crashes while being tracked by police in Sunderland
Two men have been arrested after a car crashed while being tracked by police in Sunderland.
Officers attended the crash scene in Yewtree Avenue in Marley Pots shortly before 5pm on Saturday afternoon afternoon, March 26.
A Northumbria Police spokesman today confirmed that police had been tracking a stolen vehicle but said there had not been an active pursuit at the time of the incident.
Two men had been arrested at the scene and enquiries were continuing: “At about 4.45pm on Saturday, March 26, we received a report of a vehicle of interest which was seen in the Emsworth Road area of Sunderland,” he said.
“Officers tracked the vehicle which later crashed and came to a stop on Yewtree Avenue. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.
“Both men have since been released under investigation.”