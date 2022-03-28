Two arrested after car crashes while being tracked by police in Sunderland

Two men have been arrested

Officers attended the crash scene in Yewtree Avenue in Marley Pots shortly before 5pm on Saturday afternoon afternoon, March 26.

A Northumbria Police spokesman today confirmed that police had been tracking a stolen vehicle but said there had not been an active pursuit at the time of the incident.

Two men had been arrested at the scene and enquiries were continuing: “At about 4.45pm on Saturday, March 26, we received a report of a vehicle of interest which was seen in the Emsworth Road area of Sunderland,” he said.

“Officers tracked the vehicle which later crashed and came to a stop on Yewtree Avenue. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

“Both men have since been released under investigation.”

The car crashed in Yewtree Avenue, Marley Pots

