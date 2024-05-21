Two arrested after burglary at The Galleries in Washington
Two men have been arrested after suspected thieves broke into a shopping centre.
Northumbria Police officers were called at about 3.15am on Monday, May 21, when security staff reported an ongoing burglary at The Galleries in Washington.
Offenders were seen breaking into a part of the shopping centre before leaving with items stashed inside a blue wheelie bin and a wheelbarrow.
Within minutes, officers had been deployed to the scene and carried out a search – and it was only a matter of time before police had two suspects firmly in their sights.
Officers arrested two men – aged 42 and 39 – near the scene and also located a wheelie bin and wheelbarrow, which had a large amount of copper cable believed to have been stolen from the site. The men have since been charged and are due to appear in court next month.
Inspector Angela Hewitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an excellent result with two suspected thieves located and in handcuffs within just five minutes of the initial report coming into us.
“Our officers were able to get to the scene quickly, and working with the security staff at the Galleries, we were able to hone in on our targets – and seize a stash of suspected stolen copper wiring.
“We understand and recognise the impact that burglary and theft can have not only on the victims themselves, but the wider community as a whole. That’s why we have dedicated teams in place tasked with pursuing perpetrators and bringing them to justice.
“We will continue to do all we can, working in partnership with our residents and businesses, to stop thieves in their tracks and ensure they rightly have their day in court.”
If you see anything suspicious in your area, please let us know via the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.