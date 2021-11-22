The incident is reported to have taken place at around 6.30pm on Saturday, November 20 on General Graham Street in the Chester Road area of Sunderland.

It is understood that the attackers, who had their faces covered, assaulted the male who suffered facial injuries before all parties left the scene.

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked on a busy Sunderland street.

Officers are now asking the victim, who is described as being in his 30s, of slim build with short brown hair, to get in touch with them immediately.

Despite the victim not coming forward, police have arrested two men, aged 30 and 31, in connection with the assault – they remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Adele Reed, of Northumbria Police, is urging both the victim and other witnesses to come forward so officers can determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She said: “This was a nasty assault that happened on a busy road, and we know a number of people saw the attack and have since been in touch with us.

“I am appealing for the victim, who left the area shortly after the assault in a vehicle, to come forward to ensure he is safe and well.

“I am also asking anybody else who has information about this incident to come forward. We are determined to gain a clearer a picture as to the reasons why this assault took place.

“Violence on our streets will not be tolerated and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries. Two men remain in custody at this time and will be interviewed as the day progresses.”

Anyone with information relating to the attack is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20211120-0908.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 to give information.

