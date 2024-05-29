Two arrested after 'armed police' incident in Seaburn as missing teenager search brought officers to Sunderland
Two people were arrested at an address in Sunderland as part of an investigation to locate a missing teenager.
On Sunday evening, May 26, people living in Seaburn described seeing armed officers with police dogs outside a property in the area.
The Echo contacted Northumbria Police and were told to contact West Yorkshire Police as the situation was under their jurisdiction.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed officers were in Seaburn.
A spokesperson said: “Police officers attended at an address in Seaburn on Sunday evening (May 26) as part of enquiries to locate a missing teenager from Bradford.
“The male was located safely and two persons were arrested by West Yorkshire Police as part of the investigation which remains ongoing.”