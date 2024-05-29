Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers swooped on an address in Seaburn.

Two people were arrested at an address in Sunderland as part of an investigation to locate a missing teenager.

On Sunday evening, May 26, people living in Seaburn described seeing armed officers with police dogs outside a property in the area.

The Echo contacted Northumbria Police and were told to contact West Yorkshire Police as the situation was under their jurisdiction.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed officers were in Seaburn.

A spokesperson said: “Police officers attended at an address in Seaburn on Sunday evening (May 26) as part of enquiries to locate a missing teenager from Bradford.