Twisted Sunderland pensioner involved children in sex acts

A twisted pensioner who carried out sex acts against children has been jailed for more than a decade.

Brian Eley. | Northumbria Police.

Brian Eley committed the crimes on more than one male before the brave victims reported his behaviour.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Eley started off by inappropriately touching them over their clothing before he progressed to sexual touching.

His victims told him to stop but the defendant continued, telling them it was just "normal."

He also made them perform sex acts on him.

Eley, now 71, of Estuary Way, South Hylton, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of indecent assault on a male under 16 and four counts of sexual assault.

In an impact statement, one of the victims said: "Due to the assault I had suffered I can't think for myself and I always question everything I do.

"I was left feeling scared and vulnerable due to the abuse. I have experienced low mood."

Reading his statement out in court, another said: "Ever since this has happened to me I have changed.

"I lose my temper easily. This was because I'm struggling to deal with what has happened to me."

Judge Sarah Mallet told Eley it was obvious that only immediate prison could be justified.

She sentenced him to 11 years and nine months behind bars.

He will also be made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and the Sex Offender's register for life.