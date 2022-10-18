Trusted Sunderland worker who stole more than £20k from firm for treats must pay back just ONE POUND

In March this year the 31-year-old, of Aintree Road, Sunderland, was locked up for eight months after she admitted theft. Her case was back at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday after prosecutors commenced proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize her assets

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court Wallace benefited by £22,819 through her crime but added: "The Crown are content that she has no assets and indeed the financial investigator is here today and has confirmed that."

Harry Burnicle Ltd.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said: "There will be a confiscation order, a nominal order in the sum of £1."

Judge Sloan told Wallace she faces a further one day in prison if she fails to pay the £1 within 14 days.

The court heard at the previous hearing Wallace had transferred company cash into her bank between June and September last year, in 31 fraudulenttransactions. The hearing was told the cost of her offending to the family run firm was a "lot more than money".

A spokesman who read out an impact statement on behalf of the business, which was established in 1981, said Wallace's dishonesty was "planned and very complex" and added: "She was taking money in the full knowledge of the stress people were under."

The court heard one worker was made redundant, a senior staff member was hospitalised due to stress and the company's charitable donations had to be halted because of what happened.

The spokesman added: "I cannot stress enough the extent the fraudulent, deceitful actions have had on our business and families."

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Wallace had not realised how much money she had put into her own account and there was no suggestion she bought luxury goods.

Miss Coxon produced Wallace's bank statements to the court and said: "Just Eat, takeaways, that's essentially what she has wasted her money on.

"There was a trip to a caravan at Haggerston Castle, there was no large purchases such as a new car."

Miss Coxon said Wallace is "devastated" by the effect her offending had on the company and will have on her own family.