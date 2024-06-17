Troubled son poisoned his mother's wine with turps to 'annoy' her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A troubled son poisoned his mother's wine to "annoy" her after she refused to let him stay the night at her home.

Daniel Gaunt said he planned to set her kitchen on fire then put turps in her glass after she changed her mind about him sleeping over.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Gaunt was homeless when he visited his mum in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court: "It was around 9.30pm she went into the kitchen and could smell turps.

"She asked what it was and he said he intended to set her kitchen on fire.

"She said he was making hurtful comments and behaving aggressively, saying he wished various members of the family dead.

"She went back to the living room and picked up her wine glass she had been drinking from and drank from it then smelled turps.

"She was distressed and called a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The defendant thought she was calling the police and said he didn't mean to hurt her and said 'I love you, I didn't mean to kill you'."

The court heard an ambulance was called and the paramedics alerted the police.

Miss Slaughter added: "She has said this has had a traumatic effect on her.

"She feels traumatised her own son could do this to her. She said she still cares about him but this is beyond anything he has done before."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaunt, 20, of Whickham Road, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to administering a poison or noxious substance to injure or annoy on the basis he wanted to annoy his mum and stop her drinking after she agreed to let him stay the night then changed her mind.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening to destroy property in relation to the fire threat and criminal damage after kicking her door a week earlier when refused access, causing £200 of damage.

Recorder Bryan Cox KC sentenced him to a two-year community order and told him: "It was a pretty serious thing you did to your mum. The course I'm taking today is designed to help you and ensure that doesn't happen again."