Trial date set for drug dealer Curtis Warren after arrest in Boldon Colliery

Curtis Warren arriving at court for an earlier hearing.

A trial date has been set for convicted drug dealer Curtis Warren, who is charged with breaching an order put in place to prevent him committing serious crime.

The 60-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

Warren, who wore a grey hooded jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, is charged with 11 counts of failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order, said to have been committed following his release from prison in November 2022.

He was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Boldon Colliery, in July last year and charged in November.

He spoke only to give his name and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

No pleas were entered.

Judge David Aubrey KC fixed a trial date for August 12, with the case estimated to last two weeks.

Warren, of Widnes, Cheshire, was released on bail ahead of a further hearing on June 3.

He is accused of failing to notify the authorities of a change of communication device, of his use of credit cards, that he had set up a business, the true nature of that business and of his application for a passport.

He is alleged to have breached the order by having more than £1,000 in his possession and failing to declare his income.