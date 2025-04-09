Treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Sunderland drama group

NW

A trusted treasurer pinched money from a Sunderland drama group, a court heard

David Edmundson, 57, helped himself to almost £2,000 by transferring cash from the accounts to his partner.

Edmundson, of Kildare Square, Downhill, did so against Monkwearmouth Drama Group between October 28, 2020, and September 27, 2022.

He was caught out when a member became suspicious and carried out checks, prosecutor Emily Hunt said.

They found a loss of £1,996 – and police were informed, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Edmundson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft – other – including theft by finding.

He was spared a possible two-year prison term and instead sentenced to an 18-month community order – and ordered to repay the cash.

Ms Hunt said: “The defendant was the treasurer of a drama group at Monkwearmouth.

“He had control of the bank account from October 2020 to September 2022.

“In March 2023, the witness reviewed bank statements and noticed that money had been transferred to the defendant’s partner.

“In interview the defendant fully admitted the offence.

“It is high culpability due to it being a breach of trust. The crown applies for compensation.”

Defending himself, Edmondson told the court: “I’m really sorry for what I did. It was out of character.

“I was really stupid in what I did. I’ve tried to pay some of the money back, but I couldn’t in the time I was given.

“I’ve paid £500 back. I hadn’t worked for 15 years. I’m now working, I’m self-employed.

“I wanted to pay the money back from my wages, but I didn’t know what to do about that.”

Magistrates told Edmundson his crime had been “a breach of trust against a small community group”.

They said they accepted he had shown remorse and had made some attempt to repay the money.

As part of the community order Edmundson must complete 25 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £1,996 compensation.